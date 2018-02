ICSI CS Executive/Professional Exam 2017 Results Declared at icsi.edu, Check Now!

ICSI CS Executive/Professional Exam 2017 Results have been declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on its official website – icsi.edu. ICSI had organized the ICSI CS Executive/Professional Exam in December 2017.As per the result published by ICSI, Twinkle Vijay Chandariya from Thane has topped the ICSI CS Professional Exam December 2017 while Deepak Jain from Hisar topped the ICSI CS Executive Exam December 2017. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has also released the subject-wise break up of marks for the candidates.The total Pass Percentage of Executive Programme Module-I stands at 7.61% while for Module-II it is 10.25%. The Pass Percentage for Professional Programme Module-I is 8.05%, 19.39% for Module-II, and 14.96% for Module-III.Candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result and download the e-Mark Sheet by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://icsi.edu/ Step 2 – Click on HomeStep 3 – Select the url that reads, Result of Executive and Professional Programme Examination - December, 2017 Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’ Step 5 – Select the examination, enter your Roll Number and click on SubmitStep 6 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://icsi.examresults.net/