ICSI CS Foundation June Result 2018 out at icsi.edu; Mahima Sancheti Bags AIR#1

ICSI CS Foundation June Result 2018 has been released today i.e. 25th July 2018 by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on its official website – icsi.edu.Along with the All India Provisional Merit List for the Company Secretaries (CS) Foundation course 2018, ICSI has also released the e-Marksheet for the candidates who had appeared for the same. Candidates must download their e-Marksheets as ICSI will not issue any physical copy of the result or result-cum-marks statement.Candidates can follow the instructions below and download their e-Marksheet now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://icsi.edu/Step 2 – Click on Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark SheetStep 3 – Select Examination and enter Roll Number and SubmitStep 4 – Download your e-Marksheet and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://icsi.examresults.net/As per the All India Provisional Merit List for the Company Secretaries (CS) Foundation course 2018, Mahima Sancheti has topped the CS Foundation Exam 2018, followed by a tie for Rank 2 grabbed by Gaurang Mishra and Sneha Jain, while Rank 3 was taken by Dhanya Jaysukhbhai Vasoya. Candidates can check the complete All India Provisional Merit List at the below mentioned url:http://www.icsi.edu/docs/ResultJ2018/FP/Provisional_MeritList_Top25.pdfICSI is soon expected to release the subject-wise break up of marks for CS Foundation Programme 2018.