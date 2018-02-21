English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICSI CS Foundation Result 2017 Declared; 5 Girls Rule Top 3 Ranks, Garima Vaish and Qasim Saif AIR#1
ICSI had organized the Computer Based Test (CBT) for Company Secretary (CS) Foundation Programme in December 2017 and thousands of candidates had enrolled for the same. 395 candidates across the country have qualified for the Top 25 ranks.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the e-Result-cum-Marks statement, giving the overall ranks results as well as Individual scores of candidates via a subject-wise breakup of marks.
ICSI CS Foundation Result 2017 has been declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today on its official website - icsi.edu. As per the CS Foundation Result 2017, 5 girls and 1 boy have made it to the Top 3 All India Ranks viz Garima Vaish & Qasim Saif at Rank 1; Urvashi Gupta, Khushi Khurana and Muskan Jain at Rank 2; and Mansi Karandikar at Rank 3.
ICSI had organized the Computer Based Test (CBT) for Company Secretary (CS) Foundation Programme in December 2017 and thousands of candidates had enrolled for the same. 395 candidates across the country have qualified for the Top 25 ranks.
The institute has released the e-Result-cum-Marks statement, giving the overall ranks results as well as Individual scores of candidates via a subject-wise breakup of marks. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can follow the instructions below and download their result now as no hard copies will be issued by the ICSI.
How to download ICSI CS Foundation Result December 2017
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://icsi.edu/
Step 2 – Click on the URL that reads, “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet”
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://icsi.examresults.net/
Also Watch
ICSI had organized the Computer Based Test (CBT) for Company Secretary (CS) Foundation Programme in December 2017 and thousands of candidates had enrolled for the same. 395 candidates across the country have qualified for the Top 25 ranks.
The institute has released the e-Result-cum-Marks statement, giving the overall ranks results as well as Individual scores of candidates via a subject-wise breakup of marks. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can follow the instructions below and download their result now as no hard copies will be issued by the ICSI.
How to download ICSI CS Foundation Result December 2017
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://icsi.edu/
Step 2 – Click on the URL that reads, “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet”
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://icsi.examresults.net/
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street