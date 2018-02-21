GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
ICSI CS Foundation Result 2017 Declared; 5 Girls Rule Top 3 Ranks, Garima Vaish and Qasim Saif AIR#1

ICSI had organized the Computer Based Test (CBT) for Company Secretary (CS) Foundation Programme in December 2017 and thousands of candidates had enrolled for the same. 395 candidates across the country have qualified for the Top 25 ranks.

Updated:February 21, 2018, 1:05 PM IST
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the e-Result-cum-Marks statement, giving the overall ranks results as well as Individual scores of candidates via a subject-wise breakup of marks.
ICSI CS Foundation Result 2017 has been declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today on its official website - icsi.edu. As per the CS Foundation Result 2017, 5 girls and 1 boy have made it to the Top 3 All India Ranks viz Garima Vaish & Qasim Saif at Rank 1; Urvashi Gupta, Khushi Khurana and Muskan Jain at Rank 2; and Mansi Karandikar at Rank 3.

The institute has released the e-Result-cum-Marks statement, giving the overall ranks results as well as Individual scores of candidates via a subject-wise breakup of marks. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can follow the instructions below and download their result now as no hard copies will be issued by the ICSI.

How to download ICSI CS Foundation Result December 2017

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://icsi.edu/
Step 2 – Click on the URL that reads, “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet”
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://icsi.examresults.net/

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
