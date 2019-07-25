ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 Announced at icsi.edu. Check Your Score Here
The ICSI CS Foundation Result was released on Institute of Company Secretaries of India's official website at icsi.edu.
(Image: News18.com)
ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 | The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India conducted the ICSI foundation examination 2019 on June 8-9. The ICSI CS Foundation Result was released on ICSI’s official website icsi.edu. Students who have appeared in the ICSI examination can check their ICSI CS Result on the official website.
The Institute of Company Secretaries has activated ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 link. Students can check their ICSI Foundation Result June 2019 here.
ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019: Steps to check
Students should follow the below-mentioned steps to check their ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019, ICSI Foundation Result 2019, ICSI CS Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website at icsi.edu
Step 2: Click on the link ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019
Step 3: Click on ICSI Foundation Result 2019, ICSI CS Result 2019
Step 4: Enter roll number, 17 digit registration number and click on submit
Step 5: Download your ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 e-mark sheet and keep a printout for future reference
