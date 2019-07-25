Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 Announced at icsi.edu. Check Your Score Here

The ICSI CS Foundation Result was released on Institute of Company Secretaries of India's official website at icsi.edu.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 25, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 Announced at icsi.edu. Check Your Score Here
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 | The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India conducted the ICSI foundation examination 2019 on June 8-9. The ICSI CS Foundation Result was released on ICSI’s official website icsi.edu. Students who have appeared in the ICSI examination can check their ICSI CS Result on the official website.

The Institute of Company Secretaries has activated ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 link. Students can check their ICSI Foundation Result June 2019 here.

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019: Steps to check

Students should follow the below-mentioned steps to check their ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019, ICSI Foundation Result 2019, ICSI CS Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website at icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019

Step 3: Click on ICSI Foundation Result 2019, ICSI CS Result 2019

Step 4: Enter roll number, 17 digit registration number and click on submit

Step 5: Download your ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 e-mark sheet and keep a printout for future reference

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram