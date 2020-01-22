ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 Date and Time Confirmed, How to Check at icsi.edu
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India CS Foundation Result 2019 will be declared on ICSI’s official website at icsi.edu.
Representative image.
ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 | The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has will release ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 on January 25. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India CS Foundation Result 2019 will be declared on ICSI’s official website icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India announced Company Secretaries Foundation Result 2019 date and time in an official notification. Candidates, who sat for the examination held on December 28 and December 29, should note that the ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 can check their result from the official website.
According to the official notification released by the ICSI, “The Result of CS Foundation Programme examination held on 28th and 29th December, 2019 would be declared on Saturday, the 25th January, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.”
ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019: Here’s How to check
Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI icsi.edu
Step 2: Click on the ‘students’ section from the top bar
Step 3: Select 'Examination' tab from the drop down list in the section
Step 4: You will get a link to download CS Foundation Result
Step 5: Click on the link and you’ll be redirected to a new page CS Foundation Result 2019
Step 6: Here, Log-in using registration details and submit
Step 7: Your Company Secretaries Foundation Result 2019 will be displayed on screen
Step 8: Download the result and take a print out for future use.
