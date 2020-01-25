- Municipal Corporations 8/10
- TRS 7
- INC 0
- BJP 0
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 1
- MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
- TRS 95
- INC 11
- BJP 2
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 5
ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 Declared at icsi.edu; How to Check
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India CS Foundation Result 2019 will be declared on ICSI’s official website at icsi.edu.
Representative image.
ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 | The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 today (January 25). The Institute of Company Secretaries of India CS Foundation Result 2019 declared on ICSI’s official website icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India announced Company Secretaries Foundation Result 2019 date and time in the official notification. Candidates, who sat for the examination held on December 28 and December 29, should note that the ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 can check their result from the official website.
According to the official notification released by the ICSI, “The Result of CS Foundation Programme examination held on 28th and 29th December, 2019 would be declared on Saturday, the 25th January, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.”
ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019: Here’s How to check
Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI icsi.edu
Step 2: Click on the ‘students’ section from the top bar
Step 3: Select 'Examination' tab from the drop down list in the section
Step 4: You will get a link to download CS Foundation Result
Step 5: Click on the link and you’ll be redirected to a new page CS Foundation Result 2019
Step 6: Here, Log-in using registration details and submit
Step 7: Your Company Secretaries Foundation Result 2019 will be displayed on screen
Step 8: Download the result and take a print out for future use.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Brings Tricolor India Gate Emoji to Mark 71st Republic Day
- WhatsApp Beta New Update Tests Animated Stickers, Self Destructing Messages
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Parineeti Chopra Relaxes on Her Maldives Holiday, See Pics
- Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes: This Realtime Map Tracks Spread of Virus Around The World