ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 to be Announced Shortly at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 | The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will release ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 shortly. The ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 will be released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on its official website icsi.edu. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India conducted the ICSI CS Foundation examination in June.

Students who have appeared in the ICSI examination can check their ICSI CS Result 2019 on the official website once released. The Institute of Company Secretaries will activate ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 for June examination once the result is announced. Students can directly click here to check their ICSI Examination Foundation Result June 2019.

ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019: Steps to check

Students are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to check their ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the link ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019

Step 3: Click on ICSI Examination Foundation Result June 2019, ICSI CS Result 2019

Step 4: Enter required details

Step 5: Download your ICSI Foundation Result 2019 e-mark sheet and keep a printout for future reference