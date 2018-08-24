English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ICSI CS June Exam Result 2018 Tomorrow at icsi.edu, Stay Tuned
While the result for ICSI Professional June Exam 2018 is scheduled to be released at 11am, the result of ICSI Executive June Exam 2018 will be released at 2pm. Candidates who had appeared for these programmes must keep a close tab on the official website to check their result.
ICSI CS June Exam Result 2018 for Professional and Executive programme is scheduled to be released tomorrow i.e. 25th August 2018 by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on its official website - icsi.edu. ICSI had organized both the examinations in June, earlier this year.
Candidates must keep their Roll Numbers handy as the same will be required to enter in the result link. ICSI will release the e-Mark Sheets for candidates and candidates must download the same as ICSI no longer issues physical copies of result or result-cum-marks statement.
A press note stating toppers and other statistics and an All India Provisional Merit List will also be released by the ICSI. The subject-wise break-up for the respective programme can be expected soon after the results are declared.
