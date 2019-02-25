English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICSI CS Professional and Executive Result Declared, Check Direct Link and Other Details Here
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) was founded in 1968 and is the official body in India that looks after promotion, regulation, and development of the company secretaries’ profession in the country.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the final result for the Company Secretary (CS) professional programme held in December 2018, on its official website- icsi.edu.
The institute has declared the result for both old and new syllabus and the subject-wise merit list will be released soon.
Steps to download ICSI CS professional result:
Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu
Step 2: On the homepage, click 'more' in the main tab and click on 'result home' in dropdown menu
Step 3: Click on the link 'Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet'
Step 4: In the new page, click on programme and select ICSI CS professional course December 2018
Step 5: Log-in using the registration number
Step 6: Result will appear. Download and take a print out for further reference.
As per the latest reports, the result for the company secretary executive programme is also expected to be declared today by 2 pm.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) was founded in 1968 and is the official body in India that looks after promotion, regulation, and development of the company secretaries’ profession in the country.
Courses offered by ICSI:
•Company Secretaryship Course
•New Syllabus for Executive And Professional Programmes
•Integrated Company Secretaryship Course (Full-Time)
•Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) Courses
The institute has declared the result for both old and new syllabus and the subject-wise merit list will be released soon.
Steps to download ICSI CS professional result:
Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu
Step 2: On the homepage, click 'more' in the main tab and click on 'result home' in dropdown menu
Step 3: Click on the link 'Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet'
Step 4: In the new page, click on programme and select ICSI CS professional course December 2018
Step 5: Log-in using the registration number
Step 6: Result will appear. Download and take a print out for further reference.
As per the latest reports, the result for the company secretary executive programme is also expected to be declared today by 2 pm.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) was founded in 1968 and is the official body in India that looks after promotion, regulation, and development of the company secretaries’ profession in the country.
Courses offered by ICSI:
•Company Secretaryship Course
•New Syllabus for Executive And Professional Programmes
•Integrated Company Secretaryship Course (Full-Time)
•Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) Courses
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MWC 2019: Nokia 9 PureView With Five Rear Cameras Launched, All The Details
- Huawei Mate X Availability in India Will Depend on 5G Network Says Company
- Oscars 2019: Regina King's Best Supporting Actress Win Puts Her in Very Cool Company
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Can Be Called 'Altroz', Name to be Revealed Today
- India Leg of Asian Snooker Tournament Postponed Indefinitely Over Pakistan Players' Visa Denial
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results