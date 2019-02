ICSI CS Professional and Executive Result Declared, Check Direct Link and Other Details Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the final result for the Company Secretary (CS) professional programme held in December 2018, on its official website- icsi.edu.The institute has declared the result for both old and new syllabus and the subject-wise merit list will be released soon.Steps to download ICSI CS professional result:Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu Step 2: On the homepage, click 'more' in the main tab and click on 'result home' in dropdown menuStep 3: Click on the link 'Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet'Step 4: In the new page, click on programme and select ICSI CS professional course December 2018Step 5: Log-in using the registration numberStep 6: Result will appear. Download and take a print out for further reference.As per the latest reports, the result for the company secretary executive programme is also expected to be declared today by 2 pm.The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) was founded in 1968 and is the official body in India that looks after promotion, regulation, and development of the company secretaries’ profession in the country.Courses offered by ICSI:•Company Secretaryship Course•New Syllabus for Executive And Professional Programmes•Integrated Company Secretaryship Course (Full-Time)•Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) Courses