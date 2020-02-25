ICSI CS Professional Result December 2019: Shruti Kalpesh Shah, Harshit Jain Toppers, Check Complete List at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Professional Result December 2019 | Shruti Kalpesh Shah has topped the Institute of Company Secretaries in India’s CS Professional Result in the new syllabus exam. Harshit Jain is the topper in the old syllabus exam. Candidates can check their ICSI CS Professional Result 2019 on the Institute of Company Secretaries in India’s website at icsi.edu.

The institute has declared the December 2019 result for Professional programme for both old and new syllabus. ICSI has also released the list of top 3 rank-holders and merit list in both categories. The ICSI CS Professional New Syllabus Exam was topped by the girls, whereas all the first three positions were secured by boys in the ICSI CS Professional Old Syllabus Exam.

ICSI CS Professional New Syllabus Exam: Top 3 Rank Holders

1st Rank: Shruti Kalpesh Shah

2nd Rank: Urvashi Gupta

3rd Rank: Maitri Yogesh Meghani

You can check the list of top 3 rankers on the direct link.

Candidates can check the All India Provisional Merit List for CS Professional New Syllabus on the direct link.

ICSI CS Professional Old Syllabus Exam: Top 3 Rank Holders

1st Rank: Harshit Jain

2nd Rank: Sushil Pratap Kumavat

3rd Rank: Abdulkadir Khozem Jawadwala

You can check the list of top 3 rankers on the direct link.

Candidates can check the All India Provisional Merit List for CS Professional New Syllabus on the direct link.

All students who had applied for ICSI CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) can check their result and mark list on the official website.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.