ICSI CS Professional Result December 2019: Shruti Kalpesh Shah, Harshit Jain Toppers, Check Complete List at icsi.edu
ICSI has also released the list of top 3 rank-holders and merit list in both categories.
ICSI CS Professional Result December 2019 | Shruti Kalpesh Shah has topped the Institute of Company Secretaries in India’s CS Professional Result in the new syllabus exam. Harshit Jain is the topper in the old syllabus exam. Candidates can check their ICSI CS Professional Result 2019 on the Institute of Company Secretaries in India’s website at icsi.edu.
The institute has declared the December 2019 result for Professional programme for both old and new syllabus. ICSI has also released the list of top 3 rank-holders and merit list in both categories. The ICSI CS Professional New Syllabus Exam was topped by the girls, whereas all the first three positions were secured by boys in the ICSI CS Professional Old Syllabus Exam.
ICSI CS Professional New Syllabus Exam: Top 3 Rank Holders
1st Rank: Shruti Kalpesh Shah
2nd Rank: Urvashi Gupta
3rd Rank: Maitri Yogesh Meghani
You can check the list of top 3 rankers on the direct link.
Candidates can check the All India Provisional Merit List for CS Professional New Syllabus on the direct link.
ICSI CS Professional Old Syllabus Exam: Top 3 Rank Holders
1st Rank: Harshit Jain
2nd Rank: Sushil Pratap Kumavat
3rd Rank: Abdulkadir Khozem Jawadwala
You can check the list of top 3 rankers on the direct link.
Candidates can check the All India Provisional Merit List for CS Professional New Syllabus on the direct link.
All students who had applied for ICSI CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) can check their result and mark list on the official website.
