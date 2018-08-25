English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ICSI CS Result 2018 for Professional, Executive Programme Declared Today at icsi.edu. How to Check
The ICSI CS Result 2018 declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on its official website result at icsi.edu.
(Image: News18.com)
ICSI CS Result 2018 for Professional and Executive programme for June Exam released on August 25 (today). The ICSI CS Result 2018 declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on its official website - icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India had organised both the ICSI examinations in June, earlier this year.
While the result for ICSI Professional June Exam 2018 released at 11am, the result of ICSI Executive June Exam 2018 released at 2pm. Candidates who had appeared for these programmes must keep a close tab on the official website to check their result.
Steps to check the ICSI CS Result 2018 for Professional, Executive Programme:
Step 1 - Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu
Step 2 - Click on tab for results (as desired)
Step 3 - Log in with the required details
Step 4 - You will find your ICSI CS Result 2018 displayed on screen
Step 5 - Take a printout and save it on your computer for future reference
Candidates must keep their Roll Numbers handy as the same will be required to enter in the result link. ICSI will release the e-Mark Sheets for candidates and candidates must download the same as ICSI no longer issues physical copies of result or result-cum-marks statement.
A press note stating toppers and other statistics and an All India Provisional Merit List will also be released by the ICSI. The subject-wise break-up for the respective programme can be expected soon after the results are declared.
