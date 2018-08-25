GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ICSI CS Result 2018 for Professional Programme Declared Today at icsi.edu. How to Check

The ICSI CS Result 2018 declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on its official website result at icsi.edu.

News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2018, 12:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICSI CS Result 2018 for Professional Programme Declared Today at icsi.edu. How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
ICSI CS Result 2018 for Professional programme for June Exam released on August 25 (today). The ICSI CS Result 2018 declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on its official website - icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India had organised both the ICSI examinations in June, earlier this year.

While the result for ICSI Professional June Exam 2018 released at 11am, the result of ICSI Executive June Exam 2018 will be released at 2pm. Candidates who had appeared for these programmes must keep a close tab on the official website to check their result.

Steps to check the ICSI CS Result 2018 for Professional, Executive Programme:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2 - Click on tab for results (as desired)

Step 3 - Log in with the required details

Step 4 - You will find your ICSI CS Result 2018 displayed on screen

Step 5 - Take a printout and save it on your computer for future reference

Candidates must keep their Roll Numbers handy as the same will be required to enter in the result link. ICSI will release the e-Mark Sheets for candidates and candidates must download the same as ICSI no longer issues physical copies of result or result-cum-marks statement.

A press note stating toppers and other statistics and an All India Provisional Merit List will also be released by the ICSI. The subject-wise break-up for the respective programme can be expected soon after the results are declared.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...