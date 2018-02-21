English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICSI Foundation Examination Result Dec 2017 Available Now, Check icsi.edu
Candidates should check the official website and download their e-Result-cum-Marks statement for Company Secretaries (CS) foundation programme examination 2017.
Picture for representation.
ICSI CS Foundation Result for December 2017 Examination has been released today on the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) – icsi.edu.
As per the official notification released by ICSI, "Result of CS Computer Based Examination for Foundation Programme, held on 29th and 30th December, 2017, has been declared on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M." ICSI has also released the subject-wise break up of marks of individual candidates.
Candidates should check the official website and download their e-Result-cum-Marks statement for Company Secretaries (CS) foundation programme examination 2017.
"No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates," read the official note.
To pass the CS Examination for Foundation Programme, a candidate must score minimum 50% aggregate marks in all papers and minimum 40% marks individually in each paper viz Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 and Paper-4.
Also Watch
As per the official notification released by ICSI, "Result of CS Computer Based Examination for Foundation Programme, held on 29th and 30th December, 2017, has been declared on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M." ICSI has also released the subject-wise break up of marks of individual candidates.
Candidates should check the official website and download their e-Result-cum-Marks statement for Company Secretaries (CS) foundation programme examination 2017.
"No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates," read the official note.
To pass the CS Examination for Foundation Programme, a candidate must score minimum 50% aggregate marks in all papers and minimum 40% marks individually in each paper viz Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 and Paper-4.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes