1-min read

ICSI Foundation Examination Result Dec 2017 Available Now, Check icsi.edu

Candidates should check the official website and download their e-Result-cum-Marks statement for Company Secretaries (CS) foundation programme examination 2017.

Updated:February 21, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
Picture for representation.
ICSI CS Foundation Result for December 2017 Examination has been released today on the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) – icsi.edu.

As per the official notification released by ICSI, "Result of CS Computer Based Examination for Foundation Programme, held on 29th and 30th December, 2017, has been declared on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M." ICSI has also released the subject-wise break up of marks of individual candidates.

"No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates," read the official note.

To pass the CS Examination for Foundation Programme, a candidate must score minimum 50% aggregate marks in all papers and minimum 40% marks individually in each paper viz Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 and Paper-4.

