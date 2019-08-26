ICSI June Result 2019: CS Professional, Executive Result Announced at icsi.edu; Meet Rank Holders

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced CS Professional Result 2019, CS Executive Result 2019 on August 25. The ICSI Result 2019, CS Result 2019 was announced by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on its official website at icsi.edu. Candidates who had given the examination can check their CS Professional/Executive Result 2019 on these website as well examicmai.in, examicmai.org. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India conducted the examination in June. Further, students are advised to keep their exam registration number and all the other required details ready in advance to check the ICSI Results 2019.

ICSI June Result 2019: Steps to check your score

Candidates are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to check their CS Professional Result 2019, CS Executive Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link ICSI Results 2019

Step 3: Enter your registration number

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your CS Executive Result 2019, CS Professional Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference.

ICSI Result 2019: Meet the Company Secretaries Professional Programme (Old Syllabus) Rank Holders

1. Tanya Kathuri

2. Kamodinee Bhartia

3. Ritesh Aggarwal

ICSI Result 2019: Meet the Company Secretaries Professional Programme (New Syllabus) Rank Holders

1. Kriti Khandelwal

2. Harsha Choithani

3. Roopal Gupta

ICSI Result 2019: Meet the Company Secretaries Executive Programme (Old Syllabus) Rank Holders

1. Khushi Agarwal

2. Narayanchetty Akarsh

3. Aayush Kamediya

ICSI Result 2019: Meet the Company Secretaries Executive Programme (New Syllabus) Rank Holders

1. Gokul R

2. Darshan P

3. Nikhita Aniruddha kadkol

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is the only recognized professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It is a premier national professional body set up under an act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

