ICSI Postpones CS June 2020 Exam, Check Revised Dates at icsi.edu/home

CS June 2020 Exam | The Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Thursday announced that the examinations that were to be held for CS Foundation, Executive and Professional Programme and Post Membership Qualification from June 1 to June 10 have been postponed.

The CS 2020 examination postponed notice was shared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on its official website www.icsi.edu/home

The revised dates for CS Foundation 2020, CS Executive 2020, CS Professional Programme 2020 will take place from July 6. The revised scheduled will be shared later.

“The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, after due consideration of the prevalent situation and subsequent lockdown, due to Covid 19, has decided to postpone its Examinations (June - 2020 session) of Foundation, Executive and Professional Programme and Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) scheduled to be held from 1 June, 2020 to 10th June, 2020. The examinations of the above session will now commence from 6th ,July, 2020.

The Revised schedule will be announced later,” read the circular (https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/Postponement_of_CS_Examinations_June-2020_session.pdf).

However, this is not the only exam that has been delayed. Recently, deferment notices for the Indian Economic Service, Combined Medical Services Examination, and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020 have already been announced through the respective official websites.

These decisions have been taken after the extension of the nationwide lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown period till May 3 in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

