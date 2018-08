ICSI Recruitment 2018: 50 CRC Executives Posts, Apply before 10th September 2018

ICSI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 50 vacancies for the post of CRC Executives has begun on the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India - icsi.edu . ICSI aims to engage selected candidates on contract basis for a period of 1 year. Interested candidates must apply online on or before 10th September 2018 by following the steps given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.icsi.edu/ Step 2 – Click on link ‘Latest@ ICSI’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Careers’Step 4 – Click on ‘Online Resume submission’ linkStep 5 – Click on ‘Apply’Step 6 – Fill the application formStep 7 – Download the form and take a printout for future referenceStep 8 – Applicants need to send their biodata at cs.crcjobs@gmail.com Direct Link - http://www.icsi.in/recruitment/index_org.aspx ICSI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:CRC Executives Posts: 50The applicant should be a Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Advertisement: https://www.icsi.edu/career/ The age of the applicant should not more than 32 years as on 1st August 2018.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.33,000 – Rs.40,000.The shortlisted candidates after screening will be informed about the final selection process by the Selection Committee. The selected candidates need to undergo an orientation programme at Central Registration Centre, Corporate Bhawan, IICA, Manesar, Haryana.