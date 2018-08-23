English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ICSI Recruitment 2018: 50 CRC Executives Posts, Apply before 10th September 2018
ICSI aims to engage selected candidates on contract basis for a period of 1 year. Interested candidates must apply online on or before 10th September 2018 at icsi.edu.
Screen grab of the official website of ICSI.
ICSI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 50 vacancies for the post of CRC Executives has begun on the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India - icsi.edu. ICSI aims to engage selected candidates on contract basis for a period of 1 year. Interested candidates must apply online on or before 10th September 2018 by following the steps given below:
How to apply for ICSI Recruitment2018 for CRC Executives posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.icsi.edu/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Latest@ ICSI’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Careers’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Online Resume submission’ link
Step 5 – Click on ‘Apply’
Step 6 – Fill the application form
Step 7 – Download the form and take a printout for future reference
Step 8 – Applicants need to send their biodata at cs.crcjobs@gmail.com
Direct Link - http://www.icsi.in/recruitment/index_org.aspx
ICSI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
CRC Executives Posts: 50
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant should be a Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement: https://www.icsi.edu/career/
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not more than 32 years as on 1st August 2018.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.33,000 – Rs.40,000.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates after screening will be informed about the final selection process by the Selection Committee. The selected candidates need to undergo an orientation programme at Central Registration Centre, Corporate Bhawan, IICA, Manesar, Haryana.
-
