ICSI Result 2019: CS Professional Result Declared at icsi.edu, CS Executive to be Out at 2pm; Links Here

ICSI Result 2019 | The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the ICSI Result 2019 for the CS Professional programme at 11am today. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their CS Professional result on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. The direct link to the check ICSI CS Professional programme result is given below.

CS Result Link

ICSI Result for CS Executive result will be declared at 2pm. The Institute has confirmed the date and time of the result by releasing an official notice. The Institute will release the result along with the marks statement for both Professional and Executive programmes. The result-cum-marks statement will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address after the results are out.

Candidates who took the CS Executive exam must download the mark statement from the website as the ICSI will not send the physical copy of the mark statement.

"The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars," reads the result notice released by ICSI.

ICSI Result 2019: Steps to check result

1. Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

2. Click on the ICSI CS Professional CS Executive Result 2019 link on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to fill the required details.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and keep a print-out of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, the ICSI has said that it will waive off full fee for students belonging to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The fee waiver scheme will be effective from September 1.

