ICSI to Declare Results of CS Foundation Exams Today, Check Details @icsi.edu

The Company Secretaries results of foundation examinations held in December 2018 will be released today by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates can access their results by entering their registration numbers on the official website The computer-based examination for foundation programme was held on December 29 and 30, 2018.A minimum of 40 per cent marks in each of the four papers and a 50 per cent aggregate of all papers is required to pass the foundations programme. A subject-wise break up of the marks and marks statement will be published soon after.Candidates can access their results by following these stepsStep 1: Go to the official website Step 2: Select the link for resultStep 3: Enter the required details in the fields and click on submitStep 4: Candidates can then see their results displayed on the screen