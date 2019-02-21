LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ICSI to Declare Results of CS Foundation Exams Today, Check Details @icsi.edu

The subject-wise break up of the computer-based examination for foundation programme, which was held on December 29 and 30, 2018, will be released soon.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
The Company Secretaries results of foundation examinations held in December 2018 will be released today by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates can access their results by entering their registration numbers on the official website.

The computer-based examination for foundation programme was held on December 29 and 30, 2018.

A minimum of 40 per cent marks in each of the four papers and a 50 per cent aggregate of all papers is required to pass the foundations programme. A subject-wise break up of the marks and marks statement will be published soon after.

Candidates can access their results by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Select the link for result
Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields and click on submit
Step 4: Candidates can then see their results displayed on the screen

