English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICSI to Declare Results of CS Foundation Exams Today, Check Details @icsi.edu
The subject-wise break up of the computer-based examination for foundation programme, which was held on December 29 and 30, 2018, will be released soon.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
The Company Secretaries results of foundation examinations held in December 2018 will be released today by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates can access their results by entering their registration numbers on the official website.
The computer-based examination for foundation programme was held on December 29 and 30, 2018.
A minimum of 40 per cent marks in each of the four papers and a 50 per cent aggregate of all papers is required to pass the foundations programme. A subject-wise break up of the marks and marks statement will be published soon after.
Candidates can access their results by following these steps
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Select the link for result
Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields and click on submit
Step 4: Candidates can then see their results displayed on the screen
The computer-based examination for foundation programme was held on December 29 and 30, 2018.
A minimum of 40 per cent marks in each of the four papers and a 50 per cent aggregate of all papers is required to pass the foundations programme. A subject-wise break up of the marks and marks statement will be published soon after.
Candidates can access their results by following these steps
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Select the link for result
Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields and click on submit
Step 4: Candidates can then see their results displayed on the screen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's Why Kapil Sharma Decided to Quit Drinking
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Which is The Ultimate Flagship Phone?
- YouTube Has Heard The Advertisers Message, And is Now Cracking Down on Pedophiles
- Kesari Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is Ready for the Battle of Saragarhi
- Google Built a Microphone in The Nest Secure, And Then Forgot to Mention That to Anyone Buying it
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results