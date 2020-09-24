ICU Beds in Noida's Covid-19 Hospitals See Sudden Increase in Occupancy

ICU beds in private hospitals for Covid-19 patients in Noida have seen a sudden increase in occupancy. Presently, all twenty-five ICU beds at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), are in use.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the hospital is aiming to ramp up the total ICU beds to 80. Meanwhile, at Sharda Hospital, half of the 60 ICU beds are also in use and the hospital will soon to increasing it to 140.

The Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar told the publication that one of the causes for the sudden rise could be people's decision to put off treatment.

“The possible reason for the escalation in ICU admission is a delay in treatment. Every patient must remember that the first three days of symptoms appearing is very crucial. A lot of times people wait for testing and further treatment," Dr Deepak Ohri, CMO Gautam Buddh Nagar was quoted as saying.

Ohri added that by the time the case in deciphered, the patients may need oxygen supply or ICU admission. He said that the officials have not seen a case where a patient in home isolation is directly brought into the ICU as they are monitoring them closely.

The report, quoting officials said, that around 40%-50% of people who test positive for Covid-19 remain in home isolation.

Apart from GIMS and Sharda, four hospitals provide ICU services for Covid-19 patients. In Fortis Hospital, all 8 beds are in use, however at Kailash Hospital, out of the total 57 beds, 27 are occupied. Yatharth Hospital in Noida Extension, which is a Covid facility with 100 beds, 90 are occupied. At Jaypee Hospital, out of the 50 ICU beds, 40 are occupied.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 152 COVID-19 cases, taking the district's tally to 11,817, official data showed. The number of active cases came down to 1,615 from 1,623 on Tuesday, while overall recoveries surpassed the 10,000-mark, according to data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period, news agency PTI reported. In a silver lining, 162 more patients got discharged during the period, as the total number of recoveries reached 10,152, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of patients reached 85.91 per cent, a little up from 85.65 per cent on Tuesday, as per the statistics. Notably, Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks ninth among the 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases, seventh in recoveries and 31stin death toll, according to the official figures.