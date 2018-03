ICWAI CMA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Results December 2017 Declared at examicmai.org; Check Now!

ICWAI CMA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Results December 2017 have just been declared by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) on the two official result servers viz website - examicmai.in & examicmai.org. While there could be issues with examicmai.in portal, examicmai.org is up and running. The Certified Management Accounting (CMA) exams for ICWAI Foundation, Intermediate and Final were conducted in December 2017, last year and candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below to download their result now.Step 1 – Visit the official result servers viz http://www.examicmai.in or https://www.examicmai.org Step 2 – Click on ‘Check your result online’ url given under the three heads, viz Foundation Result, Intermediate Result and FinalStep 3 – Enter your Identification Number and click on View ResultStep 4 – Download your result and take a print out for further referenceFor new registrations (after 2012) the Identification number format for Foundation Result is EF0000001234, SF0000000123, NF0000000123; while for Intermediate and Final Result it is 11-digit number.