English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICWAI CMA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Results December 2017 Declared at examicmai.org; Check Now!
ICWAI CMA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Results December 2017 have just been declared by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) on the two official result servers viz website - examicmai.in & examicmai.org.
Image for representation only.
ICWAI CMA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Results December 2017 have just been declared by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) on the two official result servers viz website - examicmai.in & examicmai.org. While there could be issues with examicmai.in portal, examicmai.org is up and running. The Certified Management Accounting (CMA) exams for ICWAI Foundation, Intermediate and Final were conducted in December 2017, last year and candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below to download their result now.
How to check ICWAI Foundation, Inter & Final Exam 2017 results?
Step 1 – Visit the official result servers viz http://www.examicmai.in or https://www.examicmai.org
Step 2 – Click on ‘Check your result online’ url given under the three heads, viz Foundation Result, Intermediate Result and Final
Result
Step 3 – Enter your Identification Number and click on View Result
Step 4 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
Direct Links:
Foundation Result
http://examicmai.org/FND_Dec_17_xzgm3/FoundationResult.asp
Intermediate Result
http://examicmai.org/Result-IF02011980/interresult.htm
Final Result
http://examicmai.org/Result-IF02011980/finalresult.htm
For new registrations (after 2012) the Identification number format for Foundation Result is EF0000001234, SF0000000123, NF0000000123; while for Intermediate and Final Result it is 11-digit number.
Also Watch
How to check ICWAI Foundation, Inter & Final Exam 2017 results?
Step 1 – Visit the official result servers viz http://www.examicmai.in or https://www.examicmai.org
Step 2 – Click on ‘Check your result online’ url given under the three heads, viz Foundation Result, Intermediate Result and Final
Result
Step 3 – Enter your Identification Number and click on View Result
Step 4 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
Direct Links:
Foundation Result
http://examicmai.org/FND_Dec_17_xzgm3/FoundationResult.asp
Intermediate Result
http://examicmai.org/Result-IF02011980/interresult.htm
Final Result
http://examicmai.org/Result-IF02011980/finalresult.htm
For new registrations (after 2012) the Identification number format for Foundation Result is EF0000001234, SF0000000123, NF0000000123; while for Intermediate and Final Result it is 11-digit number.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes