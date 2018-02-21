GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
ICWAI CMA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Results December 2017 Declared at examicmai.org; Check Now!

ICWAI CMA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Results December 2017 have just been declared by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) on the two official result servers viz website - examicmai.in & examicmai.org.

Updated:February 21, 2018, 8:17 PM IST
ICWAI CMA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Results December 2017 have just been declared by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) on the two official result servers viz website - examicmai.in & examicmai.org. While there could be issues with examicmai.in portal, examicmai.org is up and running. The Certified Management Accounting (CMA) exams for ICWAI Foundation, Intermediate and Final were conducted in December 2017, last year and candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below to download their result now.

How to check ICWAI Foundation, Inter & Final Exam 2017 results?

Step 1 – Visit the official result servers viz http://www.examicmai.in or https://www.examicmai.org

Step 2 – Click on ‘Check your result online’ url given under the three heads, viz Foundation Result, Intermediate Result and Final

Result

Step 3 – Enter your Identification Number and click on View Result

Step 4 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference

Direct Links:

Foundation Result

http://examicmai.org/FND_Dec_17_xzgm3/FoundationResult.asp

Intermediate Result

http://examicmai.org/Result-IF02011980/interresult.htm

Final Result

http://examicmai.org/Result-IF02011980/finalresult.htm

For new registrations (after 2012) the Identification number format for Foundation Result is EF0000001234, SF0000000123, NF0000000123; while for Intermediate and Final Result it is 11-digit number.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
