ICWAI Foundation, Inter & Final Exam 2017 Results by Evening at examicmai.org and examicmai.in

ICWAI Results 2017 for Foundation, Inter & Final Certified Management Accounting (CMA) Exam organized in December 2017 will be released this evening by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) (previously known as the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants - ICWAI).As per the official notification on the ICAI's website, "Foundation, Inter & Final Result for December 2017 Term of examination will be available on 21 February, 2018 by the evening the following servers: http://www.examicmai.in & https://www.examicmai.org."Candidates who had appeared for ICWAI Foundation, Inter & Final Certified Management Accounting (CMA) Exam December 2017 must keep a tab on the above two websites to check their result as soon as it is released by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.– Visit the official result servers viz http://www.examicmai.in or https://www.examicmai.org– Click on the result URL that you had appeared in– Enter your Roll Number and Search– Download your result and take a print out for further reference