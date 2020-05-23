INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

ID Cards of MLAs to Act as E-passes for Travel amid Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, Says Govt

File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Even if legislators wish to visit their home districts or want to attend meetings be travelling away from their residences, identity cards issued by the state Legislative Assembly would be recognised as an e-pass, he said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 4:09 PM IST
Share this:

Identity cards of legislators in Madhya Pradesh will now be recognised as the valid e-pass for travelling amidst the coronavirus lockdown, a state government official said on Saturday.

The ID card will also be considered as an e-pass in a red zone, he said.

"It has been decided by the state government that the ID card issued by the Legislative Assembly to MLAs will be considered as e-pass. No separate e-passes will be required for members of the Legislative Assembly," said an official of the Public Relations department.

Even if legislators wish to visit their home districts or want to attend meetings be travelling away from their residences, identity cards issued by the state Legislative Assembly would be recognised as an e-pass, he said.

Following the instructions of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Additional Chief Secretary and State Control Room in-charge ICP Keshari has issued a circular in this regard.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading