Musthafa PC, founder, iD fresh food, which sells idli and dosa batter, in a statement on September 7 called out the claims made by WhatsApp forward as false and “not backed by sound evidence.”

Musthafa in a statement said, “Over the last few days, several customers have been reaching out to me concerned about dubious social media posts and forwards regarding iD products. While we don’t know ‘why’ these claims are being made or ‘who’ is behind this conspiracy to malign the brand, I can tell you with 100 percent conviction that none of it is true.”

This comes on the back of a viral WhatsApp forward that claimed that the company mixes calf rennet and cow bones to increase the volume of the batter. The forward further stated that the company only hires Muslims and that their products are halal certified, since the company was founded by PC Musthafa and his four cousins Abdul Nazer, Shamsudeen TK, Jafar TK and Noushad TA. According to the forward, Rs 35 crore the company raised in 2014 adhered to strict Sharia Islamic Law.

Musthafa in the statement said that their products use the finest vegetarian ingredients and are made in a facility that complies with the food safety management system.

Musthafa said, “We need to step up and stop the spread of misinformation, particularly in today’s times when the reach and effects of information spread on social media occur at such a rapid pace." Such inaccurate information could cause real world impact for millions of people.

“Whether it is about iD products or vaccines against COVID-19, harmful claims not backed up by sound evidence need to be called out. It is important and necessary,” he said in the statement.

Started in 2005, iD products are sold in various locations like Mysuru, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Chennai, Ernakulam, Coimbatore, Cochin, and abroad as well, in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. iD also announced that they are planning to set up a manufacturing plant in the US in the next two years.

