IDBI Assistant Manager Result 2019 Declared at idbibank.in, Check Merit List Here

The IDBI Assistant Manager Result 2019, along with the merit list, cut off list, and individual score card can be accessed at idbibank.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 14, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
IDBI Assistant Manager Result 2019 Declared at idbibank.in, Check Merit List Here
(Image: News18.com)
IDBI Assistant Manager Result 2019 | The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) declared the Assistant Manager Result on June 13. The IDBI Assistant Manager Merit List 2019 is available on the bank’s official website idbibank.in. A category-wise cut off list is also available for download.

The IDBI Assistant Manager Result can also be downloaded from https://www.idbibank.in/rs-assistant-manager-june-2019.asp. PDF for the IDBI Assistant Manager merit list can be accessed here , and IDBI Assistant Manager category wise cut off can be viewed here.

The computer-based test was held on May 17. Selected candidates must download their scorecard for IDBI Assistant Manager Result.

Steps to download the IDBI Assistant Manager Result:

Step 1. Visit the IDBI Bank’s official website idbibank.in

Step 2. For checking individual scorecard of IDBI Assistant Manager Result, on homepage click on the ‘careers’ section

Step 3. Click on ‘Results of various Recruitment Projects’ link

Step 4. You can view three separate links for accessing merit list, category wise cutoff list and individual marks of IDBI Assistant Manager Result

Step 5. Click the third option 'marks of online test' of IDBI Assistant Manager Exam

Step 6. On new window, enter your registration number, date of birth and submit details

Step 7. Your scorecard of IDBI Assistant Manager Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 8. Take a printout for participating in interview round

For queries regarding the IDBI Assistant Manager Result, candidates must write to recruitment@idbi.co.in or call 022 66263633 / 022 66553373 / 022 66552750.

