1-min read

IDBI Bank Begins Applications Process for PGDBF Courses at idbibank.in, Know Eligibility, Details, Steps to Apply

Admission of candidates to Manipal School of Banking (MSB) for the current academic session has been announced by the Industrial Development Bank of India on its website idbibank.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 24, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
IDBI Bank Begins Applications Process for PGDBF Courses at idbibank.in, Know Eligibility, Details, Steps to Apply
File photo: IDBI Bank.
Loading...

IDBI Bank MSB Assistant Manager Admission 2019 | The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has started the application process for admission of candidates to Manipal School of Banking (MSB) for the current academic session on its official website idbibank.in. The selected candidates will pursue Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course from the MSB as coursework. The duration of this course is one year.

The course is a collaboration of Manipal Global Education Services Private Limited (MGES), Bengaluru and IDBI Bank, where shortlisted candidates will get trained by the (MGES) for 9 months and then intern with the bank for 3 months to get hired as Assistant Managers. The official notification can be read here - idbibank.in

The IDBI Bank-MSB Assistant Manager application form is available online till July 3 and the entrance examination is scheduled for July 21.

Know all the important details here-

IDBI Bank-MSB Assistant Manager: Eligibility

Applicant must be an Indian and a graduate from any discipline. Final year graduation students can also apply although during Interview such applicant should be able to produce the passing certificate of degree course. The age limit of applicant has to be within 21- 28 years. Age relaxation slab for SC/ST, OBC, and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) applicant is 5, 3, and 10 years respectively.

IDBI Bank-MSB Assistant Manager: Application Form

The application process is completely online and will continue till July 3. The steps involved for filling application form for IDBI Bank-MSB Assistant Manager courses are given below-

Step 1-Vist the IDBI Bank homepage: idbibank.in or click the direct URL https://idbi.onlineapplicationform.org/IDBI/

Step 2- Click on registration process tab and create your account

Step 3- Login with your candidate’s details and follow the steps as directed and provide all the required personal, education and experience details

Step 4- Upload your photograph and signature

Step 5- Pay the application fee. The SC/ST/PWD applicant has to pay Rs 150 while all the other the application fee is Rs 700.

Step 6- Preview the form and submit it

Step 7- Take a printout for future reference

IDBI Bank-MSB Assistant Manager: Selection

Shortlisting of candidates will take place in two rounds - online entrance exam and interview. The online test will be of 2 hours and the question paper will have 200 MCQs.

Loading...
