IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2019 Invites Application Process for 61 Posts, Check Detailed Notification on idbibank.in
IDBI Bank SO recruitment 2019, Industrial Development Bank of India, IDBI Bank, IDBI Bank recruitment 2019, Application Fee, Specialist Cadre Officers, idbibank.in
File photo: IDBI Bank.
IDBI Bank SO recruitment 2019 l The Industrial Development Bank of India, also known as IDBI Bank, has released an official notification to invite applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers (SO). The IDBI Bank has invited candidates to fill the vacancy for as many as 61 SO posts. All the interested candidates can read the detailed notification on the official website of IDBI Bank. To apply, one has to visit the website idbibank.in (http://www.idbibank.in).
As mentioned in the official notification, the IDBI Bank SO Recruitment Process 2019 begins from November 28, 2019. The last date to apply is for the vacancy is December 12, 2019. The selection of candidates for IDBI Bank SO posts will be done on the basis of Group Discussions (GD) and/or Personal Interview.
IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
The IDBI Bank has invited applications for the SO positions in these vacancies:
• Agriculture Officer: 40 posts
• Faculty Behavioural Sciences: 1 post
• Fraud Risk Management Fraud Analyst (Maker): 14 posts
• Fraud Risk Management (Investigator Checker): 5 posts
• Transaction Monitoring Team (Head): 1 post
IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: How to apply online
Step 1: Visit the official website of IDBI Bank at http://www.idbibank.in
Step 2: On the homepage, on the top of right-hand side, click on the link that says, ‘Careers’
Step 3: A new page will open. Go to ‘Current Openings’ on the left-hand tab
Step 4: New candidates have to first register themselves and then login
Step 5: Fill the application form and pay the fee and submit the application
Step 6: Take a print out of the application form for future reference
To apply for the position, the application fee for General and OBC category candidates is Rs 700, while for the SC/ST category candidates; they will have to pay Rs 150 as application fee.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Peshwa Baji Rao's Descendant Sends Notices to Panipat Makers Over Kriti Sanon's Dialogue
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 58 Written Updates: Sidharth is New Captain, Himanshi Sacked for Being Inefficient
- TikTok Tries to Explain Why it Took Down Viral Video About Uighurs in China
- Scientists Just Spotted an 'Impossible' Black Hole 70 Times the Size of Our Sun
- Google Goofs Up Again, Says Lahore is the Capital of Khalistan