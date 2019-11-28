IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2019 Invites Application Process for 61 Posts, Check Detailed Notification on idbibank.in

IDBI Bank SO recruitment 2019 l The Industrial Development Bank of India, also known as IDBI Bank, has released an official notification to invite applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers (SO). The IDBI Bank has invited candidates to fill the vacancy for as many as 61 SO posts. All the interested candidates can read the detailed notification on the official website of IDBI Bank. To apply, one has to visit the website idbibank.in (http://www.idbibank.in).

As mentioned in the official notification, the IDBI Bank SO Recruitment Process 2019 begins from November 28, 2019. The last date to apply is for the vacancy is December 12, 2019. The selection of candidates for IDBI Bank SO posts will be done on the basis of Group Discussions (GD) and/or Personal Interview.

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

The IDBI Bank has invited applications for the SO positions in these vacancies:

• Agriculture Officer: 40 posts

• Faculty Behavioural Sciences: 1 post

• Fraud Risk Management Fraud Analyst (Maker): 14 posts

• Fraud Risk Management (Investigator Checker): 5 posts

• Transaction Monitoring Team (Head): 1 post

IDBI Bank recruitment 2019: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of IDBI Bank at http://www.idbibank.in

Step 2: On the homepage, on the top of right-hand side, click on the link that says, ‘Careers’

Step 3: A new page will open. Go to ‘Current Openings’ on the left-hand tab

Step 4: New candidates have to first register themselves and then login

Step 5: Fill the application form and pay the fee and submit the application

Step 6: Take a print out of the application form for future reference

To apply for the position, the application fee for General and OBC category candidates is Rs 700, while for the SC/ST category candidates; they will have to pay Rs 150 as application fee.

