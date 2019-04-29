English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IDBI, Lead Lender of Jaypee Infratech Approaches National Company Law Tribunal Seeking Extension
Earlier, the NCLT had granted extension to the lenders and Interim Resolution Professional Anuj Jain to complete the CIRP.
File photo: IDBI Bank.
Loading...
New Delhi : Debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech's lead lender IDBI on Monday approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking extension of insolvency proceedings beyond the May 6 deadline as the process is still underway to find a buyer for the Jaypee group's realty firm.
The bank has approached the Allahabad bench of the NCLT court to extend the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) as the deadline expires on May 6, sources said. The NCLT has posted the matter on May 6 for the next hearing.
Earlier, the NCLT had granted extension to the lenders and Interim Resolution Professional Anuj Jain to complete the CIRP.
On January 28, the NCLT had extended the period of the CIRP by another 90 days as 180 days mandated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was coming to an end on February 5, 2019. Under the IBC, a resolution process has to be completed under 180 days with a further extension of 90 days to 270 days.
And if the company fails to complete the CIRP within the mandated 270 days, then the company goes for liquidation.
According to sources, IDBI requested the tribunal to deduct the litigation period at several judicial forums, which includes the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and the Supreme Court. IDBI's plea was supported by the representative of the home buyers, who have also got the status of financial creditors after amendments in the IBC.
However, the promoters of Jaypee Infratech have opposed any move to extend the resolution period.
In 2017, the NCLT admitted the application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking resolution of Jaypee Infratech. In the first round of insolvency proceedings, the Rs 7,350 crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha group, was rejected by lenders as it was found to be substantially lower than the company's net worth and assets.
In October 2018, the resolution professional started a fresh initiative to revive Jaypee Infratech on the NCLT's direction.
Jaypee Group's flagship firm Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) had submitted Rs 750 crore in the registry of the Supreme Court for the refund to buyers and the amount is lying with the NCLT. Jaypee Infratech is a subsidiary of JAL.
Lenders and home buyers would vote on April 30 on the bid of Suraksha Realty-led consortium, as it is only buyer left in the fray after bankers rejected the bid of state-owned NBCC.
The bank has approached the Allahabad bench of the NCLT court to extend the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) as the deadline expires on May 6, sources said. The NCLT has posted the matter on May 6 for the next hearing.
Earlier, the NCLT had granted extension to the lenders and Interim Resolution Professional Anuj Jain to complete the CIRP.
On January 28, the NCLT had extended the period of the CIRP by another 90 days as 180 days mandated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was coming to an end on February 5, 2019. Under the IBC, a resolution process has to be completed under 180 days with a further extension of 90 days to 270 days.
And if the company fails to complete the CIRP within the mandated 270 days, then the company goes for liquidation.
According to sources, IDBI requested the tribunal to deduct the litigation period at several judicial forums, which includes the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and the Supreme Court. IDBI's plea was supported by the representative of the home buyers, who have also got the status of financial creditors after amendments in the IBC.
However, the promoters of Jaypee Infratech have opposed any move to extend the resolution period.
In 2017, the NCLT admitted the application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking resolution of Jaypee Infratech. In the first round of insolvency proceedings, the Rs 7,350 crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha group, was rejected by lenders as it was found to be substantially lower than the company's net worth and assets.
In October 2018, the resolution professional started a fresh initiative to revive Jaypee Infratech on the NCLT's direction.
Jaypee Group's flagship firm Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) had submitted Rs 750 crore in the registry of the Supreme Court for the refund to buyers and the amount is lying with the NCLT. Jaypee Infratech is a subsidiary of JAL.
Lenders and home buyers would vote on April 30 on the bid of Suraksha Realty-led consortium, as it is only buyer left in the fray after bankers rejected the bid of state-owned NBCC.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Felix Kjellberg Wants 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' Meme to End After New Zealand Shooting
- Deepika Padukone Debunks Rumours Around Her Citizenship, Says 'Proud to be an Indian'
- Helo Eyes 3x Expansion in 2019 as User Base Hits 40 Million: Report
- Fan Pits Night King Against Thanos in 'Endgame Of Thrones', Gets a Shoutout From Russo Brothers
- Apple Has a Solid Reason For Cracking Down on Third Party Screen Time Apps - Your Privacy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results