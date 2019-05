IDBI SO Admit Card 2019 Released at idbi.com, Steps to Download Specialist Officer PI Call Letter

IDBI SO Admit Card 2019| The Industrial Development Bank of India has released the online admit card for Personal Interview and Group Discussion round for recruitment on 120 managerial positions.The IDBI GD Admit Card 2019, IDBI SO PI Admit Card 2019 is available for download at IDBI’s official website www.idbi.com ( https:// www.idbi.com / ). The shortlisted candidates, who are chosen on the basis of their academic-personal details provided in the application form, are required to download their IDBI SO Admit Card 2019, IDBI GD Admit Card 2019, IDBI SO PI Admit Card 2019.The IDBI SO Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded till June 3.To avoid last minute examination rush, it is advised that candidates take a print out of their IDBI SO Admit Card at the earliest by download the same. The IDBI SO Admit Card 2019 can be accessed from the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection’s homepage www.ibps.in ( https://www.ibps.in/ ) as the IDBI Bank is also releasing the IDBI GD Admit Card 2019, IDBI SO PI Admit Card 2019 at this platform.IDBI SO Admit Card 2019: Steps to download your PI, GD call letterStep 1- Go to the IDBI’s official site www.idbi.comStep 2- Click on ‘careers’ section given at bottomStep 3- ‘Current Openings’ tab can be viewed now, click itStep 4- Enter your registration number, password and captcha code to download the IDBI SO Admit Card 2019Step 5- Submit the details and download your IDBI SO Call LetterStep 6- Take a print out and check the date, time, and venue for Personal Interview of IDBI SO 2019All candidates planning to appear in the interview have to carry the IDBI SO Admit Card 2019 and required documents at their respective interview venue. The selection for IDBI Specialist Officer rank is to be carried out on the basis of merit list with scores of candidate gained by him/her in interview. The IDBI Personal Interview carries 100 marks. To qualify the PI, general category candidate has to score at least 50 marks, while the SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidate can pass the PI on scoring 45 marks.