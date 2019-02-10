Idea of India Under Threat in Modi Rule, Need Left-of-Centre Govt: Chidambaram

: In his new book Undaunted: Saving the Idea of India, former finance minister P Chidambaram warns of the dangerous possibility of the Constitution being replaced “by a document inspired by Hindutva”. The senior Congress leader says the scenario will be the end of the 'idea of India' as espoused by the founding fathers, leading to another freedom struggle.Speaking to News18, Chidambaram says the threat to the idea of India has intensified under the NDA government, adding that the country will be better served by a liberal, secular and left-of-centre government. The Congress veteran also gives a peek into the party manifesto for upcoming elections.The idea of India is not about GST or Aadhaar. It is about the values embodied in the Constitution of India. These are freedom, equality, secularism, diversity, privacy etc. in their many dimensions. For example, equality will include gender equality and freedom will include freedom from fear. These values are under threat and there are many examples of these values being undermined or impaired; Aadhaar eroding privacy is an instance. The threat to the idea of India has intensified under the Modi government.Some coalitions have performed well, some have failed. An example of the first kind is UPA I. An example of the second kind is the Janata Dal government of VP Singh.Not at all. India will be better served by a left-of-the-centre, liberal, secular, modern and technology-friendly government imbued with a scientific temper.The contours of minimum income guarantee will be revealed in the manifesto. There is enormous data available, the Socio-Economic Caste Census, land ownership records, Swasthya Bima Yojana etc. The chief statistician has said more data on poverty will be published in June this year.Yes. The manifesto will outline many measures that go beyond loan waiver.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.