Idli, Sambar, Dosa Will Outlast Pizza and Burgers, Says Venkaiah Naidu
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu was speaking at a convocation ceremony hosted by the National Institute of Technology, Goa when he said, "the food of India is time tested. It attracts international attention
File photo of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)
Panaji: Indian food is time tested and in the long run idli, sambar and dosa will phase out pizzas and burgers globally, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday.
"...the food of India is time tested. It is attracting international attention... Your idli, your sambar, your dosa are becoming international. Pizzas and burgers will not be able to stand before them in the long run," Naidu said.
He was speaking at a convocation ceremony hosted by the National Institute of Technology, Goa.
"Goan fish curry has no parallel. Nobody can beat it. Once you get used to it, you will be tempted because it is time tested," he said.
Naidu added that India was one of the oldest surviving civilizations.
"India is one of the oldest civilizations in the world, surviving civilization, lively civilization. Roman, Egyptian, Greek, other civilizations are also there. What is the position of those civilizations and what is the position of India's civilization (now)?
"India is strong. India is very dynamic because India believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is one family)," he said.
