INDIA

1-MIN READ

Idol of Lord Hanuman Desecrated in UP Temple, Tension in Area

(Image: AFP)

(Image: AFP)

Unidentified people desecrated an idol of Lord Hanuman at a temple in neighbouring Shamli district in western Uttar Pradesh, following which tension prevailed in the area, police said on Wednesday.

  • PTI Lucknow
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 11:29 AM IST
Residents of Tana village under Pukhta Garhi police station staged a protest after the matter came to light on Tuesday, prompting authorities to enhance security in the area.

According to police officer Sandeep Balyan, a case has been registered against unidentified people and investigation taken up.

As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed in the area, the police officer said.

