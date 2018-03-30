English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Idol Vandalised in Bihar's Nawada, Sparks Communal Violence. Again
It must be said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has a big challenge on his hands as seven out of 38 districts in the state are in the grip of communal tension.
Security personnel seen monitoring the situation in Bihar's Nawada on March 30, 2018.
New Delhi: In a fresh bout of violence in Bihar, clashes between two communities were reported from Nawada after a deity’s idol was vandalised by some miscreants in Nawada on Friday.
“It was a matter of an idol being vandalised by some miscreants, which led to the communities coming face-to-face; situation is now under control,” said District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar.
According to reports, the resultant violence from the incident led to torching of shops in the area and vehicles being damaged. The Internet services have been suspended in the area and the police presence has been increased.
It must be said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has a big challenge on his hands as seven out of 38 districts in the state are in the grip of communal tension.
Situation was already tense after declaration of bypoll results as videos surfaced in Araria showing youths chanting “anti-national” slogans and beheading of a tea seller in Darbhanga.
Then just a day before Ram Navami, communal clashes were first reported from Bhagalpur.
Since then Aurangabad, Nalanda, Munger, Arrah and Samastipur have witnessed tense situations. However, Nitish Kumar himself has taken over the task of monitoring the situation and has deployed heavy forces in all the affected districts.
The situation has triggered a political slugfest with the opposition RJD-Congress combine blaming the spurt in such incidents on alleged dominance of the BJP, the junior partner in the Nitish Kumar government, on the state's bureaucratic machinery.
Nitish though has maintained that the law will take its own course.
Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
