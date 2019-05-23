English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Idukki Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Idukki (ഇടുക്കി) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
13. Idukki is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Cochin region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.26% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.99%. The estimated literacy level of Idukki is 92.86%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adv Joice George of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 50,542 votes which was 6.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 46.60% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Adv P T Thomas of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the KEC candidate by a margin of 74,796 votes which was 9.51% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 51.96% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.80% and in 2009, the constituency registered 73.96% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Idukki was: Adv Joice George (IND) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,78,849 men, 5,79,886 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Idukki Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Idukki is: 9.8498 76.9798
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: इदुक्की, केरल (Hindi); ইদুকি, কেরল (Bengali); इदुक्की, केरळ (Marathi); ઇડુક્કી, કેરલા (Gujarati); இடுக்கி, கேரளா (Tamil); ఇదుక్కీ, కేరళ (Telugu); ಇಡುಕ್ಕಿ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); ഇടുക്കി, കേരള (Malayalam).
INC
Adv. Dean Kuriakose
INC
Adv. Dean Kuriakose
LEADING
Idukki Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Baby K. A.
IND
--
--
Reji Njallani
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Adv, Joice George
IND
--
--
Gomathy
BSP
--
--
Leethesh P. T.
BDJS
--
--
Biju Krishnan
VCK
--
--
M. Selvaraj
INC
--
--
Adv. Dean Kuriakose
