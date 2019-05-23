Idukki Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name INC Adv. Dean Kuriakose INC Adv. Dean Kuriakose LEADING

Idukki Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Baby K. A. IND -- -- Reji Njallani NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Adv, Joice George IND -- -- Gomathy BSP -- -- Leethesh P. T. BDJS -- -- Biju Krishnan VCK -- -- M. Selvaraj INC -- -- Adv. Dean Kuriakose Leading

13. Idukki is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Cochin region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.26% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.99%. The estimated literacy level of Idukki is 92.86%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adv Joice George of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 50,542 votes which was 6.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 46.60% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Adv P T Thomas of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the KEC candidate by a margin of 74,796 votes which was 9.51% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 51.96% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.80% and in 2009, the constituency registered 73.96% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Idukki was: Adv Joice George (IND) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,78,849 men, 5,79,886 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Idukki is: 9.8498 76.9798Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: इदुक्की, केरल (Hindi); ইদুকি, কেরল (Bengali); इदुक्की, केरळ (Marathi); ઇડુક્કી, કેરલા (Gujarati); இடுக்கி, கேரளா (Tamil); ఇదుక్కీ, కేరళ (Telugu); ಇಡುಕ್ಕಿ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); ഇടുക്കി, കേരള (Malayalam)