IED Blast at Police Reserve in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills, No Casualty Reported

Unidentified miscreants triggered an IED blast at Khelerihat police reserve in East Jaintia Hills in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Confirming the development, state Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the bomb blast took place at around 1.45am, adding that the matter is under investigation.

“This morning at around 1:45 am, one bomb exploded at the Khelerihat police reserve,” Rymbui said, adding, “No one was injured in the incident.”

A boundary wall of the police reserve building at Khliehriat was damaged due to the blast. “It is an IED bomb, which exploded. The matter is under investigation to know who is behind all these,” the minister said. “Police are very vigilant now to curb illegal activities,” he added.

Police are also collecting evidence at the place of occurrence and conducting checks on vehicles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here