LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IED Blast in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli on Election Eve, CRPF Jawan Injured

The sub-officer suffered limb injury due to the improvised explosive device blast. He is stated to be in critical condition and is being airlifted for treatment, an official said.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2019, 8:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IED Blast in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli on Election Eve, CRPF Jawan Injured
Representative Image.(File photo)
Loading...
Gadchiroli: An IED blast left a CRPF personnel seriously injured on Wednesday in the Naxal violence affected Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra when security personnel were out to secure the area on the eve of Lok Sabha polls, officials said.

The blast took place in Gatta-Ettapalli area of the district in the evening where the troops of the 191st battalion were on patrol.The Central Reserve Police Force troops were out to secure the area ahead of the polls, they said.

The sub-officer suffered limb injury due to the improvised explosive device blast. He is stated to be in critical condition and is being airlifted for treatment, an official said.

The region will go to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. A BJP MLA and four security personnel were killed in a Maoist triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram