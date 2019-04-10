English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IED Blast in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli on Election Eve, CRPF Jawan Injured
The sub-officer suffered limb injury due to the improvised explosive device blast. He is stated to be in critical condition and is being airlifted for treatment, an official said.
Gadchiroli: An IED blast left a CRPF personnel seriously injured on Wednesday in the Naxal violence affected Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra when security personnel were out to secure the area on the eve of Lok Sabha polls, officials said.
The blast took place in Gatta-Ettapalli area of the district in the evening where the troops of the 191st battalion were on patrol.The Central Reserve Police Force troops were out to secure the area ahead of the polls, they said.
The region will go to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. A BJP MLA and four security personnel were killed in a Maoist triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday.
