Suspected Low-intensity IED Blast Near Israel Embassy in Delhi; No Injuries Reported, Few Cars Damaged

A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening. The Delhi Police said the blast took place near the pavement and that the windscreens of three cars nearby have been damaged. No injuries have been reported so far.

The fire department received the call at 5.11 pm as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath a few kilometres away. The embassy is located on APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED), placed inside a flower pot on the road divider, is suspected to be the cause of the blast.

"A very low intensity improvised device went off... No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby," Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said. Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation, added the police.

Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened. Nature of explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries reported; further investigation underway

"The mirrors of two to three cars are broken. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said an official of the fire department.

Several senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau, including officers of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, Crime Branch, have arrived at the scene to investigate the blast. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also on the way to probe.