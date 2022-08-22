CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#KoffeeWithKaran#AsiaCup2022
Home » News » India » 'Major' Terror Incident Averted as Security Forces Recover 10-12 Kg IED in J&K's Pulwama
1-MIN READ

'Major' Terror Incident Averted as Security Forces Recover 10-12 Kg IED in J&K's Pulwama

PTI

Last Updated: August 22, 2022, 00:09 IST

Srinagar, India

Police on Sunday claimed to have averted a major terror incident by destroying an improvised explosive device (IED)(Representational image: Reuters)

Police on Sunday claimed to have averted a major terror incident by destroying an improvised explosive device (IED)(Representational image: Reuters)

The IED, weighing about 1012 kg, was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district

Police on Sunday claimed to have averted a “major” terror incident by destroying an improvised explosive device (IED) recovered in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The IED, weighing about 10-12 kg, was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.

“On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of #Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it in situ. A major #terror incident averted,” Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 21, 2022, 23:39 IST
last updated:August 22, 2022, 00:09 IST