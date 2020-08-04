INDIA

1-MIN READ

IED Found in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla District

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 9:59 AM IST
Security forces on Tuesday detected an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Army personnel found the IED by the roadside at Hamrey in Pattan area of Baramulla district around 5 am, a police official said.

He said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and the IED was destroyed without causing any harm to life or property.

