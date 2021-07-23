IED-laden Drone Shot Down by J&K Police Was Hexacopter With 2 GPS Installed: Forensic Analysis

The IED-laden drone which was on Friday shot down by the Jammu and Kashmir police was a hexacopter and had two GPS installed to precisely drop the material at assigned location, forensic investigation revealed. According to exclusive details accessed by CNN-News18, this flying object also had an automatic home return facility and its flight controller was Hex Technology Hong Kong.

“This drone has precise drop location through two GPS installed. This can fly with maximum weight of 26kg. It’s airframe was 10 kg and battery 10 kg. After its own weight of 20 kg, it could carry only 6 kg extra. Its working frequency was 900-930 MHz and has range of 20 kms one way with flying speed of 60 kmph," the forensic details stated.

“It has maximum flight time 40 minutes coming and going. This drone has flown for 14 hours in the past according to its forensic which means at least 15 flights in this particular area," according to a preliminary analysis.

After the incident, officials told News18 that the drone flew over the border belt of Kanachak along the International Border (IB), was assembled with parts from China and Taiwan.

“Interestingly, the serial number of the flight controller is a digit different from the drone which was found in Kathua last year. This drone is an assembled one with some parts from China, others from Taiwan,” ADGP, Jammu zone, told News18.

The drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border, the officials said, adding that it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter. The IED material was attached with the flying object and was meant to be assembled into an IED before use, they said.

On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir police averted a cross-border terror plot by shooting down a drone carrying IED material weighing five kg in the border belt of Jammu, officials said. Immediately, a quick reaction team (QRT) of the police swung into action and shot it down using anti-drone strategy in the early hours, they added.

“At about 1 am, the drone made a low flight to release the payload (IED), when it was shot down," Additional Director General of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh told reporters, adding that the drone was carrying a payload of five-kg IED material in a semi-assembled state and only wires had to be connected to it to trigger a blast.

