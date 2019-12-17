New Delhi: Minister of State in the Railways Ministry Suresh Angadi has directed Railway authorities to shoot at sight "anybody who destroys public property".

"...I strictly warn concerned district administration and railway authorities, if anybody destroys public property, including Railways, I direct as a Minister, shoot them at sight..." he said.

#WATCH Union Min of State of Railways, Suresh Angadi speaks on damage to properties. Says "...I strictly warn concerned dist admn&railway authorities, if anybody destroys public property, including railway, I direct as a Minister, shoot them at sight..." #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/VeUpZY7AjX — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

The comment comes a day after PM Modi expressed concern over the situation in Jamia Millia University, where police allegedly beat up several students following protests against the Citizenship Act. "Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos," he had tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that action is being taken only against those engaging in vandalism and arson during the protests.

He also stressed that there was nothing "anti-minority" in the Citizenship Act.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi hit out at the Centre saying that they are "shutting down" people's voices and bringing legislation that is not acceptable to them. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has remained critical of the legislation, leading several rallies against the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens.

