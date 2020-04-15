If Anyone is Hungry or Homeless, Let us Know: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: After several persons gathered near the banks of the Yamuna river here, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged people to inform the government if anyone is without shelter or food anywhere.

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said that while about one million people are being provided cooked meals, some are so poor that they are unaware about the government schemes.

"Migrants gathered at the Yamuna Ghat. Arrangements have been made for their stay and food. They have been ordered to shift immediately. There is no shortage of food or shelter. If anyone is hungry or homeless, let us know," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

यमुना घाट पर मज़दूर इकट्ठा हुए। उनके लिए रहने और खाने की व्यवस्था कर दी है। उन्हें तुरंत शिफ़्ट करने के आदेश दे दिए हैं। रहने और खाने की कोई कमी नहीं है। किसी को कोई भूखा या बेघर मिले तो हमें ज़रूर बतायें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2020

He also thanked the media for highlighting the gathering at the banks of the Yamuna river.

"We are feeding about 10 lakh people daily. Free ration has been provided to 75 lakh people. We have made arrangements for shelter for thousands of homeless. People are so poor, many do not even know about the government arrangements. Thank you media for telling us about such poor people. Government arrangements will be made available to every poor person," the Chief Minister added.

हम रोज़ 10 लाख लोगों को खाना खिलाते हैं, 75 लाख लोगों को मुफ़्त राशन दिया। हज़ारों बेघरों के लिए छत का इंतज़ाम कियालोग इतने गरीब हैं, कई लोगों को सरकारी इंतज़ाम का पता ही नहीं चलता। थैंक यू मीडिया, ऐसे ग़रीबों के बारे में हमें बताने के लिए। हर गरीब तक सरकारी इंतज़ाम पहुँचायेंगे https://t.co/pk5QdiNdYQ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2020

Several migrants gathered around the banks of Yamuna and the government has made arrangements for their stay at a nearby school. Arrangements have also been made for their medical checkups, the government said.

This came a day after thousands of migrants took to the streets in Mumbai in search of transport to reach their hometowns in other states.

Kejriwal on Tuesday had urged the people not to fall for rumours, urging them to stay where they are while promising them food and shelter.

The nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus was extended till May 3 on Tuesday.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube