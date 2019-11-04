Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'If Balasaheb Thackeray Were Alive Today...' Sharad Pawar's Grand Nephew Slams Maharashtra Tussle

NCP leader Rohit Pawar further urged the citizens to be worried about the delay in the formation of the government.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'If Balasaheb Thackeray Were Alive Today...' Sharad Pawar's Grand Nephew Slams Maharashtra Tussle
File photo of NCP leader Rohit Pawar. (Image : Facebook)

New Delhi: Amid the power tussle in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rohit Rajendra Pawar slammed the Shiv Sena and BJP over its "recent skirmishes", and said that such a situation wouldn't have transpired if the former's founder Balasahed Thackeray were still alive.

"Maharashtra is blessed with many leaders who have earned the respect of the people. One such leader was honourable Balasaheb Thackeray. There are many reasons why I respect him. One major reason is his stature in national politics. Before elections, BJP promised to share equal power with Shiv Sena. But now BJP is going against its word. This brings us to the question that had Balasaheb Thackeray been alive today would BJP still be so brave?" Rohit Pawar, who is NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew, tweeted on Sunday.

He further urged the citizens to be worried about the delay in the formation of the government and called the "skirmishes" an "insult to democracy".

"The people have already witnessed their conflicts while they were ruling the state. With numbers on their side, BJP is trying to create hurdles for Shiv Sena and the people have to witness their conflict again. The question remains if there are so many conflicts while deciding the marriage, how will their future be a happy alliance?" he asked.

Rohit Pawar had won from Karjat Jamkhed constituency in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram