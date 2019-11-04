'If Balasaheb Thackeray Were Alive Today...' Sharad Pawar's Grand Nephew Slams Maharashtra Tussle
NCP leader Rohit Pawar further urged the citizens to be worried about the delay in the formation of the government.
File photo of NCP leader Rohit Pawar. (Image : Facebook)
New Delhi: Amid the power tussle in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rohit Rajendra Pawar slammed the Shiv Sena and BJP over its "recent skirmishes", and said that such a situation wouldn't have transpired if the former's founder Balasahed Thackeray were still alive.
"Maharashtra is blessed with many leaders who have earned the respect of the people. One such leader was honourable Balasaheb Thackeray. There are many reasons why I respect him. One major reason is his stature in national politics. Before elections, BJP promised to share equal power with Shiv Sena. But now BJP is going against its word. This brings us to the question that had Balasaheb Thackeray been alive today would BJP still be so brave?" Rohit Pawar, who is NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew, tweeted on Sunday.
He further urged the citizens to be worried about the delay in the formation of the government and called the "skirmishes" an "insult to democracy".
"The people have already witnessed their conflicts while they were ruling the state. With numbers on their side, BJP is trying to create hurdles for Shiv Sena and the people have to witness their conflict again. The question remains if there are so many conflicts while deciding the marriage, how will their future be a happy alliance?" he asked.
Rohit Pawar had won from Karjat Jamkhed constituency in the recently concluded Assembly elections.
