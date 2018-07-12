Choose Words Responsibly When Criticising BJP, Congress Advises Tharoor After 'Hindu Pak' Comment
Addressing an event in Thiruvananthapuram, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stated that the BJP will write a new Constitution which will pave the way for a nation, much like Pakistan, where rights of minorities are not respected.
In a series of tweets, Congress communication in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala said the grand old party represents India’s civilisational values of pluralism and diversity and urged Congress leaders to keep this in mind while rejecting BJP’s hatred.
Modi Govt thrives upon an unprecedented atmosphere of division, bigotry, hatred, intolerance & polarisation for last 4 years.— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 12, 2018
Congress, on the other hand, represents India’s civilisational values of pluralism, diversity, compassion & harmony between faiths & ethnicities.
1/2
2/2— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 12, 2018
India’s values & fundamentals are an unequivocal guarantee of our civilisational role & set us apart from the divisive idea of Pakistan.
All Congress leaders must realise this historic responsibility bestowed upon us while choosing words & phraseology to reject BJP’s hatred
Addressing an event in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday, Tharoor said that the BJP will write “a new Constitution” which will pave the way for a nation, much like Pakistan, where rights of minorities are not respected.
"If they (BJP) win a repeat in the Lok Sabha, our democratic Constitution as we understand will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the Constitution of India and write a new one," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
If they (BJP) win a repeat in the Lok Sabha our democratic constitution as we understand it will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the constitution of India & write a new one: Shashi Tharoor pic.twitter.com/vY7lWrjYSb— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018
"That new one will be the one which will enshrine principles of ‘Hindu Rashtra’, that will remove equality for minorities, that'll create a Hindu Pakistan and that isn't what Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and great heroes of freedom struggle fought for," Tharoor added.
"They already have more than 20 states under their belt, so a Rajya Sabha majority looks near," he said, adding, "Now, if they could muster what they managed during the last Lok Sabha polls, India is done for."
Meanwhile, criticising Tharoor's statement, the BJP demanded Congress president Rahul Gandhi's apology.
Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi must apologise for what Shashi Tharoor said. The Congress was responsible for the creation of Pakistan because of its ambitions yet again. It has gone ahead to demean India and defame Hindus of India."
Patra also took to Twitter and said that the Congress doesn't lose any opportunity to demean India and defame Hindus.
MR Sashi Tharoor says India will become “Hindu-Pakistan” if BJP returns to power in 2019!— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 11, 2018
Shameless @INCIndia doesn’t lose any opportunity to demean India & defame the Hindus!
From “Hindu terrorists” to “Hindu-Pakistan” the Pak appeasing policies of Cong are unparalleled!
According to a report in Manorama Online, the Congress leader further said that the stalwarts of the Sangh Parivar — VD Savarkar, the man who coined the term 'Hindutva'; MS Golwalkar, the longest-serving RSS chief, and Deendayal Upadhyay whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks up to — wanted the Indian Constitution “discarded”.
“Their first argument was that it was full of Western ideas written by anglophone lawyers in the wrong language. This was in a way true, but we also know that both the English and Hindi drafts of the Constitution are considered authentic," Manorama quoted Tharoor as saying.
He said the biggest irony was that Narendra Modi, who had placed Savarkar's picture opposite Gandhiji's in Parliament, had called the Constitution his "holy book". "But then, is the Prime Minister willing to question what his idols said about the Constitution," he asked.
Standing by his statement, Tharoor said, “I have said this before and I will say it again. Pakistan was created as a state with a dominant religion, which discriminates against its minorities and denies them equal rights. India never accepted the logic that had partitioned the country. But the BJP/RSS idea of a Hindu Rashtra is the mirror image of Pakistan — a state with a dominant majority religion that seeks to put its minorities in a subordinate place. That would be a Hindu Pakistan, and it is not what our freedom movement fought for, nor the idea of India enshrined in our Constitution.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sen: How Southgate's Boys Brought Belief and Hope Back to English Football
- Comedy Queen Bharti Singh Looks Distraught As She Can't Stop Crying In This Video; Watch
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- Priyanka Chopra Ups Her Fashion Game in a Graphic Fendi Outfit; See Pics
- Move Over Messi, Virender Sehwag Has Found 'Messi Ka Chacha' on the Internet