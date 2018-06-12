If Centre Not Post Office, It Should Also Not Act Like Police Station: Mayawati on Judge's Appointment

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday attacked Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over the pending appointment of judges and the Centre ignoring recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium.In a statement issued by BSP on Tuesday, Mayawati said, “From time to time, ministers of the central government have been saying that the law ministry is not a ‘Post Office’ that keeps its eyes shut on the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium, which is very sad. Due to this attitude of the central government, the nation is dealing with an acute crisis in judiciary today.”Mayawati’s attack on Modi government follows Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's comments that the Modi government respects the Supreme Court Collegium, but that does not mean that it will act as a mere ‘Post Office’.“If the law ministry is not a ‘Post Office’ then it should also not act as the ‘Police Station’. Modi government should accept this and stop insulting the judiciary from time to time. The central government boasts of appointing 26 judges but they keep mum on the recommendations of 300 judges made by the Collegium,” she added.Uttarakhand HC’ Justice Joseph was recommended along with the senior advocate Indu Malhotra on January 10 for their elevation as apex court judges. The government had on April 26 declined to accept the recommendation and asked it to reconsider his name.Justice KM Joseph, who had headed the bench that had quashed the Narendra Modi government's decision to impose President's rule in the Congress-ruled hill state in 2016, was not considered to be elevated as a Supreme Court judge by the Centre, which said the proposal was not in accordance with the top court's parameters and there was adequate representation of Kerala in the higher judiciary from where he hails.The BSP supremo said that the current BJP regime is no less than its previous governments as the representation of Dalits, backwards and minorities in central ministries is not up to the mark.She added that going by this, it will be wrong to expect a positive approach regarding to posting of Dalits, backwards, minorities in the judiciary. The former CM also alleged that BJP’s policies and thinking is not at all in the interest of the nation and it only promotes castiesm and communalism.