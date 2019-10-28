Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

'If Confirmed': Russia Welcomes IS Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi's Killing by US Forces

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday: 'Our officers really saw US planes in the area, they saw drones in the area which could have been working there' as Trump had claimed.

AFP

Updated:October 28, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'If Confirmed': Russia Welcomes IS Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi's Killing by US Forces
Russian President Vladimir Putin waves to and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un as he leaves after the talks in Vladivostok, Russia. (Image: AP)

Moscow: Russia said Monday that the killing of the Islamic State group's leader by US forces, if confirmed, would represent a "serious contribution" by US President Donald Trump to fighting terrorism.

The Russian military had earlier raised doubts about Trump's announcement that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in northwestern Syria.

But President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday: "Our officers really saw US planes in the area, they saw drones in the area which could have been working there" as Trump had claimed.

"If this information about Baghdadi's death is really confirmed, then in general we can speak of a serious contribution by the US president to the battle with international terrorism," Peskov told reporters.

Trump announced Sunday that Baghdadi died "like a dog" in a nighttime raid by US special forces. He said many IS jihadists were killed in the raid and Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest when he was cornered in a tunnel.

Russia's defense ministry said it did "not have reliable information" about the operation. It expressed scepticism over what it called the "umpteenth death" reported of the IS chief.

It had said in 2017 that Baghdadi was possibly killed in an air strike. The Russian military has criticised the US for its actions in Syria, stopping short of accusing it of taking action that benefits the IS group.

The jihadist group is blamed for many deadly attacks and hostage-takings. Most recently, Moscow blamed Washington's policies in northern Syria for pushing Turkey to mount a recent offensive against the Kurds there.

Baghdadi -- an Iraqi believed to be 48 years old -- was rarely seen during his years as leader of IS. He last surfaced in a video in April.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram