If Giving 3rd Jab is at Others Expense, So is Priority in Vaccination: Kerala HC to Centre, State Govt

If someone needing a third dose of vaccine to travel aboard cannot be given that on the ground that it would be at the expense of others in need of a jab, then it would be inappropriate to give priority in vaccination as that too would be at expense of others, Kerala High Court said on Tuesday. The observation by Justice P B Suresh Kumar came after the central and state governments expressed their reservations in granting a third jab of vaccine to a man who has received two doses of COVAXIN but wants a third dose of an internationally recognised vaccine for travelling back to Saudi Arabia for work.

The petitioner, a welder by profession in the Gulf nation, has claimed that COVAXIN is not internationally recognised and therefore, he would not be allowed to travel abroad resulting in loss of his livelihood. Sympathising with his plight the court asked the two governments why the petitioner cannot be given a third dose as it is a question of his livelihood.

"I get a salary and you (lawyers) get your fees. He (petitioner) is not getting anything," Justice Kumar said, but the counsels for the two governments said they need to take instructions on the issue as giving a third jab of vaccine or mix and match of vaccines was not yet clinically approved. The court, however, said that ICMR appears to have said that mixing and matching vaccines improves their efficacy against COVID-19.

The central government lawyer said that while he too has come across media reports saying the same, it has not been clinically proven to be effective. He further said that Bharat Biotech, manufacturer of COVAXIN, has moved the World Health Organisation seeking recognition of its vaccine. The lawyer also said that if any relief was granted presently, there would be an "avalanche" of NRIs seeking a third jab for travelling abroad at a time when the state has not given the first dose of vaccine to its entire populace.

"Hospitals would be flooded by people wanting the third jab," the counsels for the Centre and state told the court, which did not agree with their stand.It then asked them to take instructions on whether the petitioner can be provided a third jab as it was a question of his livelihood.

Meanwhile, the petitioner told the court that he was willing to take the risk of going for a third jab, dangers of which are not yet known.He also told the court that in many countries the option of a third jab was available and there were studies which said it was effective.

The petitioner also submitted that even if he manages to enter Saudi Arabia through connecting countries, he will still have to undergo mandatory quarantine and subject himself to another set of vaccines approved there and the entire process, including the circuitous route of travel, will cost him around Rs 3 lakh.The petitioner has to return to Saudi Arabia before August 30 as per his Visa conditions and if he does not do so, he could end up losing his job, the petition has said.

