If Govt Retreats Two Steps, So Will the Farmers, Says BKU National Chief Naresh Tikait

Farmers who have been staging protests on Delhi's borders for the past 22 days against agricultural laws have supported the Supreme Court's remarks on Thursday and said that if the government retreats two steps, so will the farmers.

Bharatiya Kisan Union national president Naresh Tikait told IANS: "If the government takes two steps back, the farmers will follow suit. A plea against the farmers agitation was heard in the Supreme Court in which it was said: "We have to ensure that the farmers are allowed to carry out their protests and there is no infringement of the rights of the people as well."

Speaking to IANS, Tikait said, "We respect everything that the Supreme Court says. Whatever panel is formed, sensible people should be on it. We are ready for a dialogue. If the issue of agricultural laws is resolved we too will return to our homes. "

The apex court, during a hearing on a petition filed against the agitation on Thursday, said that it is the fundamental right of the farmers to protest and queried why doesn't the government keep these laws on hold.

"The government must take note of the law, we will also discuss it in the Khap panchayat meeting," said Tikait. "If the government takes two steps back, the farmers will also retreat two steps. We don't have any fight with the government. We are just opposing its policies."

"We are not harming the people, farmers should not be maligned. Farmers must be respected and the farm laws repealed. The government should abandon its stubbornness and take a quick decision on it. I have just come from the village. We will go with what the farmer leaders decide. The government must think about its future. What will be they benefit by harassing farmers," asked Naresh Tikait.

Added BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait: "We are ready to negotiate but the government is being stubborn. We did not stop anything from reaching the people of Delhi. Whether it is fruits, vegetables, milk -- everything is being provided to the people of the Capital."