‘If it Hurts Sentiments of Hindus...’ Muslim Clerics Back Allahabad HC’s Suggestion to Declare Cow as National Animal

Lucknow: Muslim clerics have welcomed the Allahabad High Court’s suggestion that cow be declared India’s national animal and said that the move will strengthen brotherhood and unity among different sections of the society.

Speaking on the issue, noted cleric and chairman of Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, said, “We welcome the suggestion of the Allahabad High Court to declare cow as the national animal of India. The real identity of our country is brotherhood and religious harmony. Even Mughal ruler Babur had asked Humayun to respect Hindu sentiments and to ban cow slaughter, which was followed by his successors as well.”

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, general secretary of All India Shia Personal Law board, also backed the suggestion, saying, “We already have a firm belief that if any animal is associated with faith, it should not be hurt. Cow slaughter is forbidden if it hurts the sentiments of other religions. This is the real message of Islam and Indian culture.”

The Allahabad High Court had made a remark about declaring cow as the national animal while rejecting the bail application of a man was arrested and sent to jail in an FIR registered under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act at Nakhasa police station in UP’s Sambhal district.

Not only did the court offer this suggestion, it also directly linked the incidents of cow slaughter with problem of Taliban, warned people that they should not forget the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

The court said history is replete of examples that show “whenever we forgot our culture, foreigners attacked us and enslaved us. If we are not warned, we should not forget the unbridled attack on and capture of Afghanistan by Taliban”.

The court also mentioned the Mughals and Muslim rulers, and said that rulers like Akbar, Humayun and Babur had also appealed to the people to not to kill cows as it would hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

