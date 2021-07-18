'If Kanwar Yatra is Wrong, So is Bakra Eid': Cong Leader Criticises Kerala's Move to Ease Restrictions

Congress leader and party’s national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi has criticized Kerala government’s move to ease restrictions in the state for three days due to Bakrid and called it deplorable act of the state government.

“Deplorable act by Kerala Govt to provide 3 days relaxations for Bakra eid celebrations especially because it’s one of the hot beds for Covid-19 at present. If Kanwar Yatra is wrong, so is Bakra Eid public celebrations,” the Congress leader said.

The Kerala government had relaxed Covid-19 lockdown restrictions on 18, 19, and 20th July in view of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) celebrations.

Deplorable act by Kerala Govt to provide 3 days relaxations for Bakra eid celebrations especially because it's one of the hot beds for Covid-19 at present. If Kanwar Yatra is wrong, so is Bakra Eid public celebrations.— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) July 17, 2021

The relaxed restrictions include, shops selling clothes, shoes, electronic items, fancy and jewellery will now be allowed to open till 8 pm. In places of worship, up to 40 people who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter.

However, the state has witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases as it recorded 16,150 new cases yesterday. Active cases in Kerala are also continuing to rise as the state have recorded over 1.25 lakh active cases after 35 days.

Kozhikode logged the most number of cases (2105), followed by Malappuram (2033), Ernakulam (1908), Thrissur (1758), Kollam (1304), Palakkad (1140), Kannur (1084) and Thiruvananthapuram (1025). Of the new cases, 75 are health workers, 62 had come from outside the state and 15,269 were infected through contact, with the source of contact being not clear in 742 cases, the release said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here