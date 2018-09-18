English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karunanidhi Lying in Anna Memorial Because of Alms Given by Us, Says AIADMK Minister
The DMK blamed the AIADMK leader’s “pettiness” for the "alms" comment and said it was the Madras High Court which gave them permission to bury Karunanidhi at Marina beach.
DMK chief M Karunanidhi was laid to rest with full State honours at Marina Beach in Chennai. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...
New Delhi: An AIADMK minister has stirred a controversy by boasting that the burial site of late chief minister and DMK patriarch Karunanidhi was because of “alms” given by his party.
AIADMK Information and Technology Minister Kadambur Raju was caught on camera saying, “Even when the High Court directed to give land at Anna Memorial, we chose not to appeal, due to our generosity. If Karunanidhi is lying in Anna Memorial, it is only because of the alms given by us to them”.
The DMK, however, blamed it on the leader’s “pettiness” and said it was the Madras High Court which gave them permission to bury Karunanidhi at Marina beach.
“Remarks made by the minister show his pettiness. He is not suitable to be called a leader. It is not AIADMK, rather Court which granted us permission,” said DMK leader Durai Murugan.
Raju, who was speaking at a public meeting in Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, also said that the AIADMK government offered the DMK land to bury Karunanidhi, even though he was not a serving chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
"We offered land to Karunanidhi despite the fact that he was not the present chief minister of the state. We didn't even appeal against the Madras High Court verdict as well. Karunanidhi got a land at the Marina Beach only because of the generosity shown by the AIADMK government," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, died on August 7 at a private hospital in Chennai after prolonged illness.
After the announcement of Karunanidhi's death, the AIADMK government issued a statement refusing a burial space at Marina. The DMK's legal team approached the Madras High Court late at night and won the case the next day.
Speaking at the DMK's executive meeting, son Stalin said had the case been lost, a situation would have arisen leading to his own burial next to Karunanidhi.
AIADMK Information and Technology Minister Kadambur Raju was caught on camera saying, “Even when the High Court directed to give land at Anna Memorial, we chose not to appeal, due to our generosity. If Karunanidhi is lying in Anna Memorial, it is only because of the alms given by us to them”.
Even when the High Court directed to give land at Anna Memorial, we chose not to appeal, due to our generosity. If Karunanidhi is lying in Anna Memorial, it is only because of the alms given by us to them: Kadambur Raju, Tamil Nadu Minister (17.9.18)— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018
The DMK, however, blamed it on the leader’s “pettiness” and said it was the Madras High Court which gave them permission to bury Karunanidhi at Marina beach.
“Remarks made by the minister show his pettiness. He is not suitable to be called a leader. It is not AIADMK, rather Court which granted us permission,” said DMK leader Durai Murugan.
Remarks made by the minister show his pettiness.He is not suitable to be called a leader. It is not AIADMK, rather Court which granted us permission: Durai Murugan,DMK on TN Minister Kadambur Raju's remark 'if Karunanidhi is lying in Anna Memorial, it is due to alms given by us' pic.twitter.com/LWCHHw2att— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018
Raju, who was speaking at a public meeting in Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, also said that the AIADMK government offered the DMK land to bury Karunanidhi, even though he was not a serving chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
"We offered land to Karunanidhi despite the fact that he was not the present chief minister of the state. We didn't even appeal against the Madras High Court verdict as well. Karunanidhi got a land at the Marina Beach only because of the generosity shown by the AIADMK government," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, died on August 7 at a private hospital in Chennai after prolonged illness.
After the announcement of Karunanidhi's death, the AIADMK government issued a statement refusing a burial space at Marina. The DMK's legal team approached the Madras High Court late at night and won the case the next day.
Speaking at the DMK's executive meeting, son Stalin said had the case been lost, a situation would have arisen leading to his own burial next to Karunanidhi.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Govinda Opens Up on Why He Might Not Reunite With David Dhawan, Says He is 'Hurt'
- WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Plays 'Hum Honge Kamyab' on Mickey Mouse's Accordion in Germany
- Didn't Expect Arjuna Award This Year, Says Hima Das
- 'This Is Beyond Science' Mumbai Police Again Slams Uday Chopra's 'Legalize Marijuana' Tweet
- Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan's First Look as Fierce Khudabaksh Unveiled; Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...